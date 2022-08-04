Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Stiles Financial Services Inc

Stiles Financial Services Inc cut its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.9% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 84.0% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Ecolab by 0.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Ecolab by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 70,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,495,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ECL. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $181.00 to $172.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $193.00 to $171.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.12.

Ecolab Price Performance

ECL stock traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $166.74. 6,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,121,931. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.82 and a 1-year high of $238.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.01 and a 200-day moving average of $170.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $47.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $533,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $533,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.