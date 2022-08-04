Edgeless Market Capitalization Hits $2.83 Million (EDG)

Edgeless (EDG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. In the last week, Edgeless has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. Edgeless has a market capitalization of $2.83 million and approximately $7.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edgeless coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0232 or 0.00000102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Edgeless alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,810.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004384 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004381 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003857 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003875 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002242 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00127053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00032117 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004367 BTC.

About Edgeless

EDG is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Edgeless is blog.edgelessgroup.io.

Edgeless Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Edgeless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgeless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.