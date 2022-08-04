Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Price Target Raised to $17.00

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $16.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 9.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on EDIT. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Editas Medicine from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Editas Medicine from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.10.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Editas Medicine Trading Up 0.3 %

EDIT stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,034. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.31. Editas Medicine has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $73.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.06. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 32.88% and a negative net margin of 721.60%. The company had revenue of $6.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.81) earnings per share. Editas Medicine’s quarterly revenue was up 1578.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Editas Medicine will post -3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Shearman sold 5,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $51,758.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,349 shares in the company, valued at $687,590.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 8,092 shares of company stock valued at $86,233 over the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Editas Medicine

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Editas Medicine by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 18,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,464,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,871,000 after buying an additional 336,305 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 888,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,589,000 after acquiring an additional 178,608 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Editas Medicine

(Get Rating)

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.