eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR) Major Shareholder Presidio Management Group X. Ll Sells 26,703 Shares

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) major shareholder Presidio Management Group X. Ll sold 26,703 shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total value of $21,095.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,218 shares in the company, valued at $102,872.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ EFTR opened at $0.80 on Thursday. eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $40.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 18.38 and a quick ratio of 18.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.17.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.39. On average, equities research analysts predict that eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resolute Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,693,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,107 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. SR One Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,487,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $430,000. Institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eFFECTOR Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.64.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

