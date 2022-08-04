eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Short Interest Up 17.4% in July

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the June 30th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 627,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on eHealth from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in eHealth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,275,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in eHealth by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 175,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in eHealth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of eHealth by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 328,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,367,000 after acquiring an additional 148,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of eHealth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,220,000. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EHTH stock opened at $7.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.21 and a 200 day moving average of $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a current ratio of 5.12. eHealth has a 1-year low of $6.98 and a 1-year high of $51.51.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $105.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.51 million. eHealth had a negative return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. eHealth’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that eHealth will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

