Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $19.06

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.06 and last traded at $19.31, with a volume of 81204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.27.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.03 per share, for a total transaction of $220,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,222 shares in the company, valued at $753,910.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

