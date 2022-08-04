Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target Cut to $154.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $159.00 to $154.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a maintains rating on the game software company’s stock.

EA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Electronic Arts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 price target on Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $154.13.

EA stock opened at $133.28 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts has a 1-year low of $109.24 and a 1-year high of $147.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.84.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.22). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 24.05%.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 4,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.88, for a total value of $543,017.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,816,365.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 4,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.88, for a total value of $543,017.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,816,365.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total value of $256,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,533,806.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,895 shares of company stock valued at $7,692,454 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EA. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

