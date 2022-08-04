Elrond 24-Hour Volume Tops $47.56 Million (EGLD)

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 4th. Over the last week, Elrond has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. One Elrond coin can now be bought for $58.18 or 0.00258547 BTC on major exchanges. Elrond has a total market capitalization of $1.34 billion and approximately $47.56 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00102949 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000628 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00019423 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001476 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00037947 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00009473 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000267 BTC.

StoneDAO (SDT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000575 BTC.

About Elrond

Elrond (CRYPTO:EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 22,958,980 coins. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork. The official website for Elrond is elrond.com.

Elrond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

