EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Price Target Raised to $135.00

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for EMCOR Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.80 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.97 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.81 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EME. StockNews.com upgraded EMCOR Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Sunday. Sidoti upgraded EMCOR Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $138.75.

EMCOR Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $116.05 on Monday. EMCOR Group has a 52-week low of $95.64 and a 52-week high of $135.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.30.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.31. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 17th. This is a boost from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EMCOR Group

In other EMCOR Group news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total transaction of $202,536.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,714,841.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EMCOR Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 474,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,477,000 after purchasing an additional 29,359 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,979 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

