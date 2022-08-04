EMIS Group (LON:EMIS) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,429.37

Shares of EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,429.37 ($17.51) and traded as high as GBX 1,870 ($22.91). EMIS Group shares last traded at GBX 1,832 ($22.45), with a volume of 1,524,851 shares traded.

EMIS Group Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,698.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,432.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion and a PE ratio of 4,065.22.

EMIS Group Company Profile

EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides connected healthcare software and systems for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, EMIS Health and EMIS Enterprise. The EMIS Health segment supplies integrated care technology to national health service markets, including primary, community, acute, and social care.

