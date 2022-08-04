Enbridge Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.20 Per Share (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) – Stock analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Enbridge in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.20 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.26. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $3.16 per share.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.13 billion.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares upped their price target on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$58.33.

TSE:ENB opened at C$56.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$114.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.98, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$55.87 and a 200-day moving average price of C$55.86. Enbridge has a one year low of C$46.88 and a one year high of C$59.69.

Enbridge Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 117.71%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

