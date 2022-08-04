Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Price Target Lowered to $63.00 at Barclays

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $80.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EHC. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.10.

Encompass Health Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE:EHC opened at $53.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Encompass Health has a 1-year low of $44.33 and a 1-year high of $84.15.

Insider Activity

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Encompass Health will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin J. O’connor purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.48 per share, for a total transaction of $66,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,425.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Encompass Health

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Encompass Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Encompass Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Encompass Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 83.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Encompass Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Featured Articles

