Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.51

Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.512 per share on Wednesday, September 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Endeavour Mining’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.35.

Endeavour Mining Stock Up 3.3 %

Endeavour Mining stock traded up C$0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$26.24. 107,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,453. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$27.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$29.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of C$6.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 68.62. Endeavour Mining has a 12-month low of C$23.70 and a 12-month high of C$35.94.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$869.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$825.97 million. Research analysts anticipate that Endeavour Mining will post 1.3012395 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Morgan Denis Carroll sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.80, for a total value of C$745,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 263,463 shares in the company, valued at C$7,851,197.40.

Several analysts have recently commented on EDV shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$3,000.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Monday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$3,000.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Thursday, July 7th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$45.25 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Haywood Securities increased their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$43.00 price objective on Endeavour Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$989.73.

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.

