Energi (NRG) Price Tops $0.44

Energi (NRG) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 4th. In the last seven days, Energi has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Energi coin can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00001896 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a total market cap of $24.05 million and approximately $174,711.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00103333 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000627 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00019648 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.08 or 0.00260637 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00037904 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00009321 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 55,009,889 coins. Energi’s official website is www.energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

