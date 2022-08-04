Energy Transfer Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ET)

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 363,770 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 270% compared to the average volume of 98,248 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 26,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $246,475.69. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 388,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,677,646.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Transfer

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ET. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 383.1% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

ET traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,137,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,414,060. The stock has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.61. Energy Transfer has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $12.48.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.79 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 10.25%. Energy Transfer’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on ET shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

