Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.15-$2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.30. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Enovis also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.15-$2.35 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Enovis in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Argus assumed coverage on Enovis in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Enovis to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Enovis from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Enovis Stock Performance

Shares of ENOV traded down $2.22 on Thursday, reaching $57.17. The stock had a trading volume of 626,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,830. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.99. Enovis has a 12-month low of $52.27 and a 12-month high of $164.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.40 million. Enovis had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Enovis will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Enovis stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000.

About Enovis

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

Further Reading

