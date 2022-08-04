Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGRO) Shares Up 0.9%

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRO – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.36 and last traded at $25.21. Approximately 60,434 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 461% from the average daily volume of 10,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.98.

Enstar Group Stock Up 1.7 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.40.

Enstar Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

