Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ENTG. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Entegris from $175.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.70.

Entegris Stock Performance

Shares of ENTG traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $106.13. 998,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,442,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.82. Entegris has a 1 year low of $85.92 and a 1 year high of $158.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Trading of Entegris

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $692.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.90 million. Entegris had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,358,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Entegris by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

