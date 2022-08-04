Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.42 EPS

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.42, Briefing.com reports. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Entergy updated its FY22 guidance to $6.15-6.45 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $6.30-$6.45 EPS.

Entergy Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE ETR traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $118.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,490,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,380. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.43. Entergy has a one year low of $98.50 and a one year high of $126.82. The stock has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 77.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entergy

In other Entergy news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 6,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total transaction of $786,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,156,775.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Entergy by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ETR shares. Warburg Research set a $177.00 target price on Entergy in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Entergy from $136.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a $28.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group set a $123.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.36.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

