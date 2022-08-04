Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Director Acquires $167,570.00 in Stock

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) Director John R. Rutherford bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $167,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE EPD traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.72. 5,036,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,939,429. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $28.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.41. The firm has a market cap of $56.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.16.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enterprise Products Partners

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.35%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 133.1% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 64.5% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

