Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY) Shares Acquired by Saba Capital Management L.P.

Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY – Get Rating) by 105.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,816,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,443,157 shares during the quarter. Epiphany Technology Acquisition comprises about 0.4% of Saba Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 5.51% of Epiphany Technology Acquisition worth $27,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EPHY. BCK Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 297.9% in the first quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 48,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 36,196 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P raised its holdings in Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 1,208,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,799,000 after purchasing an additional 41,165 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $296,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 301.5% during the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 373,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 280,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $925,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Epiphany Technology Acquisition alerts:

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of EPHY remained flat at $9.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 6,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,126. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.80. Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $9.90.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Profile

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Epiphany Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epiphany Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.