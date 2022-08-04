EQT (NYSE:EQT) Now Covered by Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $54.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on EQT. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of EQT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EQT presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.83.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Stock Up 2.2 %

EQT stock opened at $42.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. EQT has a 1 year low of $15.71 and a 1 year high of $50.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.52. The firm has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of -15.73, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.19.

EQT Increases Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EQT will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in EQT by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 50,451 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EQT by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of EQT by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 86,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of EQT by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its position in shares of EQT by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 11,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.