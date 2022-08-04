Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Group 1 Automotive, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GPI)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Group 1 Automotive in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $11.97 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $10.83. The consensus estimate for Group 1 Automotive’s current full-year earnings is $42.58 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s Q4 2022 earnings at $11.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $46.07 EPS.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $12.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.56 by $1.44. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Group 1 Automotive Trading Up 1.4 %

GPI has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $160.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

NYSE:GPI opened at $177.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $174.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Group 1 Automotive has a 12 month low of $145.72 and a 12 month high of $212.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional Trading of Group 1 Automotive

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 99.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Group 1 Automotive

In other news, SVP Frank Grese sold 910 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.86, for a total transaction of $169,132.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,035,764.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Frank Grese sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.86, for a total value of $169,132.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,035,764.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.49, for a total value of $181,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,354,288.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 3.90%.

About Group 1 Automotive

(Get Rating)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.