Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August 4th (AAPL, AAV, ABC, ADC, ADS, AEIS, AEM, AEVA, AKT.A, ALB)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, August 4th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was given a $177.07 price target by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get Apple Inc alerts:

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.75 to C$15.25.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC)

had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $180.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $76.00 to $83.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €173.00 ($178.35) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €210.00 ($216.49) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $100.00 to $105.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$75.00 to C$74.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $3.00 to $4.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$2.50.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $218.00 to $265.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $185.00 to $196.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $245.00 to $190.00.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $17.00 to $20.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $15.00 to $16.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $206.00 to $280.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $205.00 to $240.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its target price boosted by Chardan Capital from $200.00 to $250.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $159.00 to $225.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $166.00 to $192.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $40.00 to $44.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $99.00 to $112.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $22.00 to $25.00.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $24.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $282.00 to $300.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $11.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from $17.00 to $21.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $11.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $23.00 to $19.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $95.00 to $84.00.

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright to $1.00.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $12.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $10.50 to $11.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $8.00 to $9.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $33.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $33.00 to $36.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from £120 ($147.04) to £125 ($153.17). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BAE Systems (LON:BA) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 900 ($11.03) to GBX 1,020 ($12.50). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) had its target price trimmed by JMP Securities from $100.00 to $55.00.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$46.00 to C$53.00.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $59.00 to $67.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $70.00 to $69.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $112.00 to $105.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $130.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $32.00 to $34.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $2,390.00 to $2,270.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $2,985.00 to $2,650.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $2,500.00 to $2,050.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $2,300.00 to $2,280.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $2,400.00 to $2,300.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$48.75 to C$53.00.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$45.00 to C$50.00.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$55.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$47.00 to C$50.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$51.00 to C$52.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$48.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $112.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its price target raised by SVB Leerink LLC from $115.00 to $122.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $113.00 to $117.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $46.00 to $48.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $43.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $41.00 to $44.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its target price boosted by Pi Financial from C$79.00 to C$82.00.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $73.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $70.00 to $75.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $85.00 to $80.00.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $48.00 to $60.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $4.75 to $3.75. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $56.00 to $52.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $33.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $40.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $28.00 to $32.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $28.00 to $32.00.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $26.00 to $32.00.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $42.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $80.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $45.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $125.00 to $140.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $131.00 to $150.00.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $135.00 to $145.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $104.00 to $124.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $140.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $137.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $6.00 to $7.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Coats Group (LON:COA) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 81 ($0.99) to GBX 90 ($1.10). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $29.00 to $33.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $516.00 to $573.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $510.00 to $545.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $535.00 to $600.00.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from $47.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$222.00 to C$215.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) had its target price lowered by Eight Capital from C$14.50 to C$11.00.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) had its target price trimmed by Eight Capital from C$14.50 to C$11.00.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $9.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) had its price target reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $12.00 to $8.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $118.00 to $127.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $113.00 to $120.00.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $20.00 to $16.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $16.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) had its target price raised by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $32.00 to $36.00. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $32.00 to $36.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $14.00 to $6.00.

Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $1.60 to $1.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $18.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $44.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $38.00 to $28.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $13.00 to $11.00.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$36.00.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) had its target price raised by Cormark from C$38.00 to C$39.00.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$39.00 to C$42.00.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from C$38.00 to C$41.00.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$13.50 to C$14.25. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$18.75 to C$16.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $24.00.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $24.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $42.00 to $36.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $44.00 to $30.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $20.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $61.00 to $55.00.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) had its price target lowered by Pivotal Research from $40.00 to $36.00. Pivotal Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $89.00 to $95.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $90.00 to $99.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $42.00 to $49.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $44.00 to $46.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $42.00 to $50.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its price target cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $55.00 to $53.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $57.00 to $58.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) was given a €41.00 ($42.27) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $32.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $21.00 to $27.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $128.00 to $103.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $40.00 to $38.00.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $37.00 to $36.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $39.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $145.00 to $155.00. The firm currently has a maintains rating on the stock.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $59.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $48.00 to $52.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $54.00 to $60.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $37.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $50.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $60.00 to $59.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $63.00 to $59.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $16.00 to $17.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from C$47.00 to C$46.00.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $70.00 to $65.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $83.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $80.00 to $63.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $42.00 to $44.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $42.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $31.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) had its target price increased by TD Securities from $30.00 to $31.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from $10.00 to $9.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$19.00.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$16.50. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $150.00 to $170.00.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $138.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $124.00 to $132.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $23.00 to $26.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $49.00 to $51.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $49.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $49.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) had its price target cut by DA Davidson from $28.00 to $22.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $24.00 to $25.00.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $40.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $135.00 to $90.00.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $450.00 to $535.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $493.00 to $546.00.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $300.00 to $265.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $268.00 to $254.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $149.00 to $144.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $104.00 to $89.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $24.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $66.00 to $68.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $28.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $23.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) had its target price raised by Wolfe Research from $14.00 to $15.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $27.00 to $28.00.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $63.00.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $80.00 to $77.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $68.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $68.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$44.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$38.00 to C$39.00.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$33.00.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $63.00.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) had its price target reduced by Rosenblatt Securities from $51.00 to $40.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $89.00 to $74.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 210 ($2.57) to GBX 160 ($1.96). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Scout24 (ETR:G24) was given a €71.00 ($73.20) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Scout24 (ETR:G24) was given a €64.30 ($66.29) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Scout24 (ETR:G24) was given a €78.00 ($80.41) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Scout24 (ETR:G24) was given a €72.00 ($74.23) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $108.00 to $100.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $104.00 to $107.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $93.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $113.00 to $87.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $49.00 to $54.00.

Glencore (LON:GLEN) was given a GBX 550 ($6.74) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $13.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $250.00 to $275.00.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$215.00 to C$195.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) had its price target cut by Cowen Inc from $45.00 to $20.00.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) had its target price lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $39.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $42.00 to $32.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$37.00 to C$36.00.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $67.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $62.00 to $63.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $61.00 to $65.00.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) had its price target increased by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $61.00 to $65.00.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) had its price target increased by Cowen Inc from $64.00 to $67.00.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) had its target price boosted by Cowen Inc. from $64.00 to $67.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $14.00 to $11.00.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) had its target price raised by Barrington Research from $40.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$73.00 to C$64.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) had its target price boosted by EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I from $11.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $6.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $13.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hammerson (LON:HMSO) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 22 ($0.27) to GBX 26 ($0.32). Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) was given a €185.00 ($190.72) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) was given a €185.00 ($190.72) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) was given a €150.00 ($154.64) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $14.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $8.00 to $9.00.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $64.00 to $60.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hiscox (LON:HSX) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada to GBX 950 ($11.64). They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Hiscox (LON:HSX) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 900 ($11.03) to GBX 880 ($10.78). The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Hiscox (LON:HSX) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,075 ($13.17) to GBX 1,045 ($12.80). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its price target increased by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $105.00 to $115.00.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its target price raised by Stephens from $80.00 to $83.00.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $105.00 to $115.00.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its target price raised by Cowen Inc. from $109.00 to $119.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its price target boosted by Cowen Inc from $109.00 to $119.00.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $35.00 to $34.00.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $145.00 to $117.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $90.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $164.00 to $144.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $2.75 to $2.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $18.00 to $15.00.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $23.00 to $26.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $603.00 to $573.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $265.00 to $315.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $160.00 to $155.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $194.00 to $191.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $174.00 to $187.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its target price boosted by SVB Leerink LLC from $200.00 to $210.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $185.00 to $188.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $33.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,427 ($17.49) to GBX 1,544 ($18.92). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $280.00 to $287.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $24.00 to $25.00. Barclays PLC currently has a maintains rating on the stock.

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from GBX 2,680 ($32.84) to GBX 3,200 ($39.21). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $32.00 to $36.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $36.00 to $28.00.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $139.00 to $140.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $118.00 to $102.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $106.00 to $88.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $212.00 to $250.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.00 to C$1.50. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK) had its target price cut by Cormark from C$3.50 to C$3.00.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $34.00 to $30.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $386.00 to $400.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $331.00 to $345.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $380.00 to $400.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) had its target price trimmed by Chardan Capital from $16.00 to $12.00.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) had its price target cut by DA Davidson from $352.00 to $278.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $1,430.00 to $1,470.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $79.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $48.00 to $51.00.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $58.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $76.00 to $72.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) was given a €65.00 ($67.01) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) was given a €34.00 ($35.05) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $76.00 to $70.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $79.00 to $77.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $27.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $199.00 to $197.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $72.00 to $90.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $90.00 to $82.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $100.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its target price cut by Cowen Inc from $128.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $125.00 to $80.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its target price cut by Cowen Inc. from $128.00 to $100.00. Cowen Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $100.00 to $85.00. Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $105.00 to $80.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $100.00 to $85.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $100.00 to $78.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY) had its price target cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$26.50 to C$25.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.00 to C$8.50.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$14.00 to C$17.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $32.00 to $34.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $27.00 to $15.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $67.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $60.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.50 to C$14.75.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its target price raised by Cormark from C$18.00 to C$19.00.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $64.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $86.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $49.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $43.00 to $40.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NatWest Group (LON:NWG) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 330 ($4.04) to GBX 380 ($4.66). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) had its target price reduced by Jonestrading from $4.25 to $4.00. Jonestrading currently has a buy rating on the stock.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $37.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $50.00 to $41.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $7.00.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $58.00 to $52.00.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $62.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $43.00 to $37.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $4.75 to $2.25. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) had its target price cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $10.00 to $5.00.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) had its target price increased by SVB Leerink LLC from $23.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $59.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $17.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from $14.00 to $14.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $17.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its target price boosted by Wolfe Research from $375.00 to $400.00. Wolfe Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $60.00 to $70.00.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $57.00 to $80.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $62.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $87.00 to $88.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $25.00 to $28.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $25.00 to $28.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.75 to C$1.50.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$47.50 to C$43.00.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$45.00 to C$42.00.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its target price cut by ATB Capital from C$42.00 to C$40.00.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $8.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $101.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $40.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $43.00 to $46.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $26.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $23.00 to $20.00.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $125.00 to $131.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $114.00 to $124.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price target lowered by Cowen Inc. from $108.00 to $100.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $110.00 to $105.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $109.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $135.00 to $120.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $135.00 to $115.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $155.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its target price reduced by Rosenblatt Securities from $135.00 to $110.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $26.00 to $31.00.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) had its target price reduced by SVB Leerink LLC from $66.00 to $49.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) had its price target lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $62.00 to $48.00.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush from $42.00 to $36.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $757.00 to $788.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $619.00 to $625.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $142.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Royal Mail (LON:RMG) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 240 ($2.94) to GBX 222 ($2.72). They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €33.00 ($34.02) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $155.00 to $90.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $95.00 to $85.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $80.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $80.00 to $78.00.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $125.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 590 ($7.23) to GBX 600 ($7.35). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $64.00 to $67.00.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $36.00 to $40.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $38.00 to $40.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $47.00 to $30.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its price target lowered by BTIG Research from $50.00 to $31.00.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $29.00 to $22.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $35.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its target price reduced by Cowen Inc from $52.00 to $32.00.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its target price reduced by Cowen Inc. from $52.00 to $32.00.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $42.00 to $30.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $75.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) was given a €6.00 ($6.19) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) was given a €7.50 ($7.73) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $165.00 to $152.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $230.00 to $195.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $320.00 to $240.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $225.00 to $210.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $70.00 to $74.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$64.00 to C$65.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $19.00 to $16.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $110.00 to $100.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,630 ($19.97) to GBX 1,550 ($18.99). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 1,540 ($18.87) to GBX 1,400 ($17.15). Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,442 ($17.67) to GBX 1,243 ($15.23). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $32.00 to $30.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna from $50.00 to $41.00.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $53.00 to $43.00.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $51.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$27.50 to C$23.50. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from GBX 780 ($9.56) to GBX 800 ($9.80). Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $248.00 to $237.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $256.00 to $240.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$75.00 to C$73.00.

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$75.00 to C$73.00.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $44.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Synthomer (LON:SYNT) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 350 ($4.29) to GBX 275 ($3.37). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $15.50 to $14.50. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $37.00 to $40.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $33.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $35.00 to $40.00.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $46.00 to $58.00.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $107.00 to $98.00.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) had its price target reduced by Cowen Inc. from $141.00 to $107.00.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $166.00 to $82.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $120.00 to $80.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $125.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) had its target price trimmed by Cowen Inc from $141.00 to $107.00.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $25.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) had its target price increased by Cowen Inc. from $15.00 to $20.00. Cowen Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) had its target price increased by Cowen Inc from $15.00 to $20.00.

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,380 ($16.91) to GBX 1,000 ($12.25). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,500 ($18.38) to GBX 1,400 ($17.15). They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $25.00 to $22.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $153.00 to $166.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $165.00 to $169.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $132.00 to $151.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $160.00 to $166.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $140.00 to $150.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $123.00 to $133.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $160.00 to $177.00.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $75.00.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $75.00 to $65.00.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $17.00 to $19.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $8.00 to $11.50.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $10.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $14.00 to $12.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $16.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $13.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $13.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $24.00 to $17.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) had its price target lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $11.00 to $10.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $2.50 to $2.00. Piper Sandler currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $30.00 to $31.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) had its target price raised by Cormark from C$2.00 to C$2.50.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $77.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $17.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $215.00 to $220.00.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $186.00 to $200.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $220.00 to $215.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $14.00 to $15.00.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $15.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $349.00 to $375.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $52.00 to $43.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $147.00 to $152.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $146.00 to $158.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $143.00 to $151.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) had its price target increased by ATB Capital from C$170.00 to C$180.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $85.00 to $77.00.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $4.00 to $6.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $41.00 to $44.00.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $47.00 to $50.00.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) had its target price raised by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $47.00 to $50.00.

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$39.00.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $19.00 to $18.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $14.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €30.00 ($30.93) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €48.00 ($49.48) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €40.00 ($41.24) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €32.00 ($32.99) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $510.00 to $495.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $12.00 to $9.50. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $6.50 to $7.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $68.00 to $56.00.

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.