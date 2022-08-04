Equity LifeStyle Properties (ELS) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE: ELS):

8/1/2022 – Equity LifeStyle Properties was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/21/2022 – Equity LifeStyle Properties had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock.

7/20/2022 – Equity LifeStyle Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $89.00 to $83.00.

7/19/2022 – Equity LifeStyle Properties was given a new $92.00 price target on by analysts at Colliers Securities.

7/19/2022 – Equity LifeStyle Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $87.00 to $75.00.

7/15/2022 – Equity LifeStyle Properties is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELS traded up $0.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.75. 826,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,268. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.37 and its 200-day moving average is $74.89. The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.57 and a 1-year high of $88.70.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $365.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Equity LifeStyle Properties

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 107.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1,134.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Tobam boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Further Reading

