Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.86.

ELS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $89.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Colliers Securities set a $92.00 target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Equity LifeStyle Properties

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,685,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,887,954,000 after buying an additional 184,219 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,937,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,142,411,000 after buying an additional 421,635 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,817,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,864,000 after buying an additional 1,016,542 shares in the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4,120.9% in the first quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 6,922,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,421,000 after buying an additional 6,758,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,829,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,364,000 after buying an additional 228,094 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

NYSE ELS opened at $72.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12-month low of $67.57 and a 12-month high of $88.70. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.99, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.60.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $365.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.90%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

