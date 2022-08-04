ERC20 Achieves Market Cap of $14.41 Million (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $14.41 million and $319.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ERC20 has traded up 8% against the US dollar. One ERC20 coin can currently be purchased for $0.0128 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,908.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004366 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004363 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003879 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003881 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002232 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00128040 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00031999 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004357 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 is a coin. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 coins and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 coins. The official website for ERC20 is belance.io. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/ERC20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @ERC20project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 is payment method for Belance platform, future project and application and more. Real token utility. Belance is a large blockchain platform which combines many opportunities and connects the users in the blockchain world. The real token utility. The ERC20 Token is a growing currency which will be adopted as a payment gateway. Belance is a one stop place for everything and for everyone who is interested in or connected to the blockchain world Whether the user is building its new project or searching for something unique, Belance is a platform where there are opportunities to connect and discuss with others regarding the cryptocurrency and blockchain industry. Also, there are available professionals to help the members with their projects by hiring a specialist to complete a specific task within the project. Users are allowed to ask questions on any topic related to the blockchain or become a blockchain blogger. Belance aims to be a one-stop place for everything for everyone who is interested in or connected to the blockchain world. “

