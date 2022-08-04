ERC20 Achieves Market Cap of $14.41 Million (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $14.41 million and $319.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ERC20 has traded up 8% against the US dollar. One ERC20 coin can currently be purchased for $0.0128 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,908.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004366 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004363 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003879 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003881 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002232 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00128040 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00031999 BTC.
- Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004357 BTC.
ERC20 Profile
ERC20 is a coin. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 coins and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 coins. The official website for ERC20 is belance.io. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/ERC20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @ERC20project and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling ERC20
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars.
