Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $18.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.62 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.67) earnings per share.

Esperion Therapeutics Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ ESPR traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.86. 27,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,333. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $15.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.07 and a 200 day moving average of $5.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ESPR. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Esperion Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Joanne M. Foody sold 3,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total transaction of $25,551.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,077 shares in the company, valued at $714,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,905 shares of company stock valued at $50,693. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESPR. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $65,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 73.1% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 7,317 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

