Ethernity Chain (ERN) Market Capitalization Tops $82.74 Million

Ethernity Chain (ERN) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. In the last seven days, Ethernity Chain has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar. Ethernity Chain has a market cap of $82.74 million and approximately $24.07 million worth of Ethernity Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethernity Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.16 or 0.00013055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22,651.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004415 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004415 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003942 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003913 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002257 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00128632 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00032561 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004405 BTC.

Ethernity Chain Profile

Ethernity Chain (ERN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2021. Ethernity Chain’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,440,180 coins. Ethernity Chain’s official Twitter account is @ethernitychain.

Buying and Selling Ethernity Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethernity Chain is a community-oriented platform that produces limited edition authenticated NFTs and trading cards created by artists and endorsed by notable figures. Built on the Ethereum Network, it aims to build the biggest A-NFT library, reward its creators and raise funds for charitable causes forever. “

