ETNA Network (ETNA) Reaches Market Cap of $246,681.36

ETNA Network (ETNA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. One ETNA Network coin can now be bought for $0.0204 or 0.00000091 BTC on major exchanges. ETNA Network has a market capitalization of $246,681.36 and approximately $1,810.00 worth of ETNA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ETNA Network has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004440 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.00 or 0.00643660 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00016401 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00035368 BTC.

About ETNA Network

ETNA Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,079,542 coins. ETNA Network’s official Twitter account is @CyclopsFinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETNA Network (ETNA) is a hybrid DeFI-type project that is set to bridge the gap between the decentralized space and the masses that are being left out due to the complexities in DeFi. ETNA DeBank Product is best described as a Digital asset system that combines a digital money market feature that supports the use of both cryptocurrencies and whitelisted NFTs as collaterals and the first Liquidity Protocol that is augmented with a Broker-Buyer type trading (BBT) Mechanism. “

