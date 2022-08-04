Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.30-$6.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EEFT shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $164.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $158.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $140.43.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Euronet Worldwide Stock Down 1.9 %

Euronet Worldwide stock traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $96.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,636. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41 and a beta of 1.33. Euronet Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $92.88 and a fifty-two week high of $149.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 634.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.