Evedo (EVED) Trading Down 21.1% Over Last Week

Evedo (EVED) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 4th. Evedo has a total market capitalization of $514,202.61 and $30,065.00 worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Evedo coin can currently be bought for $0.0350 or 0.00000155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Evedo has traded 21.1% lower against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,606.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004443 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004440 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003931 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003955 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.84 or 0.00128147 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00032139 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004419 BTC.

Evedo Coin Profile

Evedo is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,677,017 coins. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co.

Evedo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evedo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Evedo using one of the exchanges listed above.

