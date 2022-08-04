Evercore ISI Raises PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $136.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Evercore ISI from $124.00 to $136.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a maintains rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on PayPal from $118.00 to $101.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $138.93.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Up 9.2 %

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $97.92 on Wednesday. PayPal has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $296.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $113.40 billion, a PE ratio of 56.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 272.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 100.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in PayPal by 82.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.