Evercore ISI Raises Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target to $67.00

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 117.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $89.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.93.

Sunrun Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of RUN opened at $30.74 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of -43.91 and a beta of 2.29. Sunrun has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $60.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.35). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 8.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $495.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sunrun will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 1,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $32,979.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,728.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Sunrun news, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $3,928,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,467,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,429,503.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 1,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $32,979.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 159,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,728.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 253,973 shares of company stock worth $6,546,339 in the last quarter. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunrun

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 512.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 845 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 743.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,006 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

