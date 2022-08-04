Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.43-3.63 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55. Evergy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.43-$3.63 EPS.

Evergy Trading Down 0.2 %

EVRG traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.24. 1,130,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,069. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.49. Evergy has a 1-year low of $59.34 and a 1-year high of $73.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Evergy will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.06%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EVRG. UBS Group lowered Evergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Evergy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evergy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Evergy news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.48, for a total transaction of $34,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,680 shares in the company, valued at $116,726.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,657 shares of company stock worth $112,987 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evergy

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Evergy by 140.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the first quarter worth $205,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the first quarter worth $222,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Evergy in the first quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Evergy in the first quarter valued at $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

