Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $23.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 31.38% from the company’s previous close.

EVRI has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Everi from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Everi from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Everi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Everi from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Shares of NYSE EVRI traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.79. 14,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,424. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.45 and its 200 day moving average is $19.11. Everi has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Everi ( NYSE:EVRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Everi had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 98.81%. The firm had revenue of $175.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Everi will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 3,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,868. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Everi news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,868. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 1,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $25,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Everi by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,611 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Everi in the 2nd quarter valued at $414,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Everi by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,570 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Everi by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Everi by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 77,514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 22,141 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

