Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Major Shareholder Medytox Inc. Sells 26,000 Shares of Stock

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) major shareholder Medytox Inc. sold 26,000 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $345,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,437,652 shares in the company, valued at $98,772,018.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Evolus Stock Down 11.3 %
Evolus stock opened at $9.58 on Thursday. Evolus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $14.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.51.
Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.15. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 95.63% and a negative net margin of 59.35%. The business had revenue of $33.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 177.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Evolus, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have issued reports on EOLS. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Evolus in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded Evolus from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.33.
Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.
