Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Given “Maintains” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their maintains rating on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AQUA. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $55.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.86.

Evoqua Water Technologies Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $38.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.26. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 1 year low of $30.44 and a 1 year high of $49.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 81.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies ( NYSE:AQUA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $426.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 63,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 24,853 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 54,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 23,113 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,174,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,878,000 after acquiring an additional 80,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 577,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,138,000 after buying an additional 34,365 shares in the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

