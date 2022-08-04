Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,194,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,277 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Exelon were worth $56,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 251.8% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 2,068.8% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Exelon Stock Down 3.3 %

In other news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $211,377.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,255.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exelon stock opened at $44.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $33.16 and a 1-year high of $50.71. The company has a market cap of $43.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.30.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Exelon Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Further Reading

