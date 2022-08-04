Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02), RTT News reports. Exelon had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 10.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Exelon updated its FY22 guidance to $2.18-2.32 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $2.18-$2.32 EPS.

Shares of Exelon stock traded up $0.75 on Thursday, hitting $45.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,884,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,453,547. Exelon has a 52-week low of $33.43 and a 52-week high of $50.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.30. The company has a market capitalization of $44.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

In related news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $211,377.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,255.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EXC shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.15.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

