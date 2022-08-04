Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02), RTT News reports. Exelon had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 10.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Exelon updated its FY22 guidance to $2.18-2.32 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $2.18-$2.32 EPS.

Exelon Price Performance

Exelon stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.06. The company had a trading volume of 6,884,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,453,547. Exelon has a fifty-two week low of $33.43 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $44.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.30.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.338 per share. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelon

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.15.

In other news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $211,377.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,255.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exelon

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXC. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the first quarter worth $270,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Exelon by 21.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Exelon by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,262,000 after buying an additional 12,105 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Exelon by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Exelon by 77.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 380,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,117,000 after buying an additional 166,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

