eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. eXp World had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 41.05%. The company’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS.

eXp World Trading Down 2.3 %

EXPI traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.15. 1,116,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,252,651. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. eXp World has a 52 week low of $11.06 and a 52 week high of $55.43.

eXp World Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. eXp World’s payout ratio is 29.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at eXp World

Institutional Trading of eXp World

In other news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $140,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,034,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,894,986.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $878,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,644,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,708,789.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $140,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,034,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,894,986.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 538,645 shares of company stock valued at $7,932,346 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 36,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 100,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 6,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in eXp World during the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price target on eXp World from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

