Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Trading 12.3% Higher

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 12.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.50 and last traded at $11.50. 9,228 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 92,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Exscientia from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Exscientia from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Exscientia Trading Up 12.3 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.57. The company has a quick ratio of 9.55, a current ratio of 9.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Exscientia ( NASDAQ:EXAI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.20 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exscientia plc will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its position in Exscientia by 62.5% in the second quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 288,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,943,000 after acquiring an additional 110,890 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Exscientia in the second quarter worth about $837,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Exscientia by 13.4% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Exscientia by 12.9% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,860,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,798,000 after buying an additional 212,806 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Exscientia during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.09% of the company’s stock.

About Exscientia

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

