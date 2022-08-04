Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Trading Up 12.3%

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 12.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.50 and last traded at $11.50. Approximately 9,228 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 92,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on EXAI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Exscientia from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Exscientia from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th.

Exscientia Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.55 and a quick ratio of 9.55.

Institutional Trading of Exscientia

Exscientia ( NASDAQ:EXAI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.20 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exscientia plc will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exscientia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Exscientia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Exscientia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exscientia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Exscientia by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.09% of the company’s stock.

Exscientia Company Profile

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

Featured Stories

