F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 220,400 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the June 30th total of 276,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 352,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On F-star Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSTX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 245,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 67,791 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 152.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 12,891 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 295,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in F-star Therapeutics by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. 51.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FSTX shares. Laidlaw cut F-star Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered F-star Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. SVB Leerink lowered F-star Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. William Blair lowered F-star Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered F-star Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

F-star Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:FSTX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,342. F-star Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a current ratio of 6.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.90.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. Analysts forecast that F-star Therapeutics will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

About F-star Therapeutics

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

