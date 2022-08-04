Faceter (FACE) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $16,501.00

Faceter (FACE) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Faceter has a market cap of $386,540.48 and $16,501.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Faceter coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Faceter has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FACE is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 936,154,235 coins and its circulating supply is 468,136,184 coins. The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Faceter is medium.com/faceter.

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

