Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) PT Raised to $546.00 at Robert W. Baird

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $493.00 to $546.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.06% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $546.40.

FICO opened at $470.46 on Thursday. Fair Isaac has a one year low of $340.48 and a one year high of $531.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $418.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $433.47.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.72, for a total value of $97,081.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,949.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth $425,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 103.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,566,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.6% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 2,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

