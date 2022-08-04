FairGame (FAIR) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.13 Million

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 4th. One FairGame coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FairGame has a market cap of $1.13 million and $328,486.00 worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FairGame has traded up 18.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001489 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.21 or 0.00135404 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00057055 BTC.

Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00013546 BTC.

About FairGame

FairGame is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. The official website for FairGame is fair.game. FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FairGame Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FairGame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FairGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

