Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:FFIE)

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 31,022 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 34% compared to the typical daily volume of 23,233 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,263,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 541.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 128,820 shares during the period.

Get Faraday Future Intelligent Electric alerts:

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIE opened at $3.13 on Thursday. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $12.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.42 and its 200 day moving average is $3.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric ( NASDAQ:FFIE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Faraday Future Intelligent Electric will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.