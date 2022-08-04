Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Director Gregory C. Bestic Acquires 4,000 Shares

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) Director Gregory C. Bestic purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.20 per share, for a total transaction of $56,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ FMNB opened at $14.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.24 million, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.84. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 16.01%. On average, research analysts forecast that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Farmers National Banc in a report on Monday.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMNB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Farmers National Banc by 177.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Farmers National Banc in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc during the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 12,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. 38.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

